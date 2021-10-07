AMC Senior clerk, employees arrested for taking bribe

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB), arrested Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) senior clerk and a class four employee red handed for taking Rs 10,000 bribe from a complainant to register his shop for property tax, in Sillekhana area on Thursday. A case ha been registered at the Kranti Chowk police station in this regard.

The accused have been identified as Qazi Salimoddin Arifoddin (41, Senior Clerk) and Syed Shahzad Syed Shaharali (48, sanitary worker). Both of them demanded Rs 20,000 to the complainant to impose property tax for his newly purchased shop. Today, both were arrested while accepting Rs 10,000 of this bribe amount red handed.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Rahul Khade, additional SP Vishal Khambe, deputy SP Maruti Pandit by PI Sandeep Rajput, constables Digambar Pathak, Sunil Patil, Milind Ippar, Kevalsingh Ghusinge and others.

AMC has executed action on the third subsequent day. On October 5, a MSEDCL contractual engineer Balu Laxman Dhotre was arrested at Sillegaon for accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000. A private technical employee demanded a bribe of Rs 65,000 from a hotel owner for getting an electricity meter. On October 6, Pramod Devidas Narwade was arrested for accepting Rs 20,000 of the said amount.