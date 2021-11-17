AMC serve notice to biogas plant contractor

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

The deputy commissioner and head of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Cell at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Saurabh Joshi have today informed that two years ago the AMC started a plant to process wet garbage and produce Bio-methane Gas from it at Kanchanwadi. The plant was dedicated to the public in January, but its functioning has not been started to its full capacity. The delay is being done by the contractor Banco Company. Hence the AMC has issued notice to him, said the deputy commissioner.

The AMC received government funds to overcome the garbage menace in the city. Of Rs 148 crore, it has released Rs 80 crore to the civic body. The AMC decided to start three plants to process dry garbage - at Chikalthana, Padegaon and Harsul and one plant to process wet garbage at Kanchanwadi. The capacity of the former three plants is 150 metric tonnes (MT) each, while the latter's capacity is 30 MT.

Earlier, these plants were supervised by the head of the SWM Cell Nandkishore Bhombe, but after his transfer, the responsibility has been handed over to Joshi. He recently took over the charge and reviewed the progress and status of all the plants. On Monday, he held a meeting with the contractor and instructed him to start functioning the plant immediately. " We have also served notice to the contractor company stating to submit its explanation in three days," said the deputy commissioner.