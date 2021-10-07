AMC shifts 32 homeless to shelter homes

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) squad has searched and identified 32 homeless citizens from various parts of the city on Wednesday night and shifted them to various shelter homes in the city.

Acting upon the orders of the AMC administrator, the squad surveyed the places under flyovers, Central Bus Stand and Railway Station areas from 9 pm to 1.30 am.

The AMC runs shelter homes at Cidco N-6, Moti Karanja, Gandhinagar, Railway Station and Chikalthana and the total capacity is to accommodate 289 persons. Presently 214 persons are staying in these shelter homes. It may be noted that the shelter home at Chikalthana is for women members.

The deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi said," The AMC will soon be displaying banners and boards in different parts of the city and appeal to the citizens to inform them about homeless citizens on the given contact numbers. The AMC will visit the spot and drop the homeless citizens at our shelter homes."

The search operation was carried out by project manager Surendra Patil, Bharat More, Prashant Dande, Prashant Gaikwad, Farooq Patel, Sanjay Devatwal, Aniket Devatwal, Chaya Lambe, Lata Pagare and Sangeeta Pagore.