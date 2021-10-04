AMC takes oath to develop river sites into wanting destinations for visitors

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

The city's Kham River and Sukhana River are tributaries of the Godavari River. The citizens have witnessed storms in these rivers due to heavy downpours, several times, this month. However, the inclusion of Aurangabad into the 'Namami Gange' project, has encouraged the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to devise plans to get rid of the storm in these rivers in future in terms of the safety of citizens staying in nearby areas. The AMC municipal commissioner and administrator A K Pandey underlined that the development of these two rivers will be a prime focus of the civic body. They will be rejuvenated and developed into wanting destinations for the visitors.

Today (Monday) morning, the director-general of the Namami Gange project Ranjan Mishra held a maiden meeting (virtual) with the River Cities Alliance. It was participated by municipal commissioners of 30 cities including Aurangabad's A K Pandey and Pune's Vikram Kumar. Water Management specialist of National Institute of Urban Affairs Victor R Shinde and Country Programme Manager (UN-Habitat) Parul Agarwala also participated today. The rejuvenation of the Kham River in Aurangabad and the Mutha River in Pune was applauded by the union Ministry in the meeting.

Good days ahead for Kham and Sukhana Rivers

The AMC will be conducting a survey to list the number of encroachments near the Kham river and the Sukhana River. These encroachments had reduced the river beds. The final figure of encroachments would emerge after flood line markings (Red and Blue Colours). The AMC will propose the rehabilitation programme of these families (after removal of encroachments) in the new Integrated City Development Plan. An independent officer will be deployed for the task. The AMC will develop these river sites into haven places and prompt citizens to spend their leisure time amid the green environment, said Pandey adding that the administration will join hands with the responsible citizens, NGOs and private organisations to fulfil the task.