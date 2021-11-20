AMC to get ELU in two months!

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

If the sources are to be believed that the special team of town planners will hand over the maps of existing land use (ELU) in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to the civic body in a couple of months. It may be noted that the special team comprising town planners are preparing an integrated city development plan (which includes the jurisdiction of the old city and its extended portion).

The special team is headed by the deputy director (Town Planning) Raza Khan. The team is working with an aim to prepare the draft in six months. The AMC administrator has provided the office space to the DP team. The development plan will be designed keeping in the mind probable population of the city after 20 years and the jurisdiction will be fixed considering possible expansion in 25 years. The existing limits of residential zones, commercial zones, industrial zones, and the private sector providing myriad services will also be expanded. Besides, the constructions made in the de-notified areas of the city will also be categorised as residential areas, said the sources. If all goes well, it is hoped that the detailed maps of existing land use (ELU) are likely to be ready in two months.