AMC to install 10 plastic bottle dustbins in city

Aurangabad, July 24:

To sensitise the citizens on proper disposal of empty plastic bottles, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has installed a replica of the plastic bottle dustbin, at the entrance of the civic headquarter, today. The replica is made of a steel frame and was ideated by the AMC administrator A K Pandey.

The AMC has identified 10 different important spots including Siddharth Garden and Cannaught Garden where the special dustbins will be installed. The administrator appealed to the citizens not to throw their empty plastic bottles on the road, street or at public places. Instead, keep the city clean and maintain a hygienic environment by throwing their empty plastic bottles in these special dustbins.

The head of the solid waste management (SWM) cell Nandkishore Bhombe and his team are striving hard to include the city in the top 10 cleanest cities of the country. Hence the administrator has appealed to the citizens to participate in the movement with zeal and enthusiasm.

The civic chief also appealed to the citizens to segregate wet and dry garbage at their place and then hand it over to the sanitary workers visiting their door to collect the waste in ghanta gadis. He also urged the citizens to convert garbage waste into fertiliser in their respective vicinity.

The replica of the plastic bottle dustbin has been prepared by the contractor Maqsood Bhai. The AMC sanitary inspector Vishal Kharat and Sachin Misal also made their valuable contribution.