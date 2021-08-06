AMC to start 10 new primary schools in city!

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

If all goes well, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) authorities have geared up to start 8-10 new Marathi and Urdu medium primary schools from the current academic year! The education officials underlined that four Marathi, four Urdu and two multi-medium (Marathi and Urdu medium) schools.

It is learnt that the Marathi medium schools will be started in the vicinity of Naregaon, Satara and Deolai localities, while the Urdu medium schools will be started in the vicinity of Dargah Hazrat Qasambari (Padegaon), New Ansar Colony, Jatwada Road, Sadatnagar and Naregaon.

The AMC education officer Ramnath Thore said, " Our teachers had completed the survey in various areas of the city and prepared lists of eligible students for admissions to the newly started primary schools (Class 1 to 8). Presently, the search for suitable and convenient properties through resource persons is underway. As soon as we find them, the legal formalities (regarding properties) will be completed and under the guidance of the administrator, the new schools will start functioning from this month-end (the academic year 2021-22)."

Is strength students declining in primary civic schools?

According to reliable sources, " the strength of students in pre-primary schools classes and primary schools is reported to be declining since the past couple of years. Hence the civic administrator took serious cognizance and ordered to start new schools to enhance the strength of students."

Already 72 AMC schools in the city

There are 72 schools run by AMC in the city. It includes 48 Marathi mediums, 18 Urdu

mediums and six multi-mediums (both Marathi and Urdu mediums). Of the total schools, 17 schools run classes from Standard Ist to 10th, while 55 schools run classes from Standard 1st to 8th. The total strength of students in 72 schools is more than 12,000. A team of 413 primary school teachers (permanent) and 46 high school teachers (appointed on a clock hour basis) are handling these students. In addition, the AMC recently has issued appointment letters to 12 Shikshan Sevaks of Portal (D.Ed students, who had cleared TET) and it is hinted that they will be positioned in the newly started schools, soon.

When the EO was asked why there is a need for more schools when there are already 72 schools and the strength of students in primary schools is also reported to be declining till the last academic year, Thore said, " The strength has improved from this academic year. The reports submitted by headmasters of AMC schools stated that a large number of admissions have been done. Besides, we are starting new schools as there was a demand for AMC schools for needy and poor students, from these areas."