AMC to start fuel-pumps at Harsul-Sawangi, Kanchanwadi- Two more proposed at Chikalthana, Garware Sports Complex

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

The deputy commissioner of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Aparna Thete, has underlined that the response to the AMC petrol pump at Central Octroi Naka, has encouraged the civic body to start four more fuel-pumps in

the city. Hence, in the first phase, the civic administration has decided upon starting petrol pumps at Harsul-Sawangi Naka and Kanchanwadi. These pumps will come into operation through different petroleum companies, she said.

The starting of fuel pumps aim at boosting the income source of the civic body. With this view, the AMC administrator A K Pandey devised a plan to start five fuel pumps in the city. Of which, one has been started and it is yielding satisfactory results. Meanwhile, a joint survey of the site has been held with the officials of the petroleum company. The site of old Octroi Naka at Harsul-Sawangi has been finalised to start the fuel pump after a thorough inspection. HPCL company will be starting the setup. On other hand, the AMC quarters of employees were situated at Kanchanwadi. These shelters had been demolished and the location has been finalised. It is hoped that the two fuel-pumps will be available at the service of citizens from the new year's first quarter, hoped Thete.

Two new fuel pumps proposed

The AMC has also finalised a site near the garbage processing unit in the Chikalthana area for the fuel pump. The efforts are underway to start the pump through Indian Oil and Corporation (IOC). Another one is being planned to start at Garware Sports Complex. HPCL has initiated its interest in starting fuel pump here.

It may be noted that the companies starting the fuel pumps will be paying rent to AMC against the utility of land. Besides, the petrol and diesel in AMC vehicles will also be made available at company rates. While the customers will get the fuel at the regular commercial rates. The profit earned through it will be deposited in the AMC's account, it is learnt.