AMC to start nine garbage segregation, processing centres in city

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to start nine garbage processing and segregation centres in the city. The city comprise of nine zones. Hence, one centre will be started in each zone.

The AMC through an outsourcing agency is lifting 400 metric tonnes of dry garbage and 30 tonnes of wet garbage daily. The garbage after collection is transported in trucks to the garbage processing plants at Chikalthana, Padegaon and Kanchanwadi. Presently, the garbage is segregated on the campus of the plant. Hence the new segregation centre will ease the burden on the plants.

AMC administrator A K Pandey confirmed that each centre will segregate and process 10 tonnes of garbage daily. " Presently, three centres at Kanchanwadi, Ramnagar and Central Octroi Checkpost are functioning, while the site for six more centres will be finalised soon. The efforts are taken to seek private participation in the operation of the centres. The development will help segregate and process 90 tones of garbage in the city daily," said Pandey.