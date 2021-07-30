AMC to undertake tarring of 39 important roads after monsoon

Aurangabad, July 30:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration has decided to undertake to tar 39 important roads, passing through different parts of the city, after the monsoon. The tender in this regard will be invited in 8-10 days and the cost of the works will be Rs 57 crore.

Once upon a time, the condition of roads was pathetic with the passing of time. It was designated as the city of potholes. However, to improve the image, the state government granted funds to AMC in three phases. It had released Rs 24 crore, Rs 100 crore, and Rs 152 crore in phases. The funds were utilised to develop the majority of the roads in the city. However, there were many roads still left to be developed. Hence the AMC administrator A K Pandey initiated and made a provision of Rs 100 crore for the tarring of roads in the budget. Of which, the roads valuing Rs 57 crore will be developed under the first phase.

The city engineer S D Panzade said, " The file to invite tenders for the development of roads valuing Rs 57 crore has been sent for approval. The tenders are expected to be floated in 8-10 days. The road will be started after the completion of due procedure. The work of tarring 39 roads will be started after the monsoon."