AMC vaccinates 7.51L citizens; 92K vaccines in stock

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has administered vaccines to 7.51 lakh citizens in the last nine months. Presently, the AMC has 92,790 (Covishield - 82,171 and Covaxin - 10,619) in its stock. Meanwhile, the AMC's health section is worried over the low response from citizens to the vaccination in the city.

The vaccination drive was started in the city on January 16, this year. Presently, the Covishield vaccine is given through 36 centres and Covaxin through three centres. The health section underlined that 6.81 lakh persons took the Covishield vaccine and 70,396 citizens had taken Covaxin, so far.

Poor response worrying AMC

A total of 1,975 citizens took vaccine on Sunday (September 12); 4,652 on September 11 and 2,333 on September 9. The poor response is worrying the AMC's health section as an adequate quantity of vaccines is available in the stock. The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha has appealed to the citizens to come forward and voluntarily

take their first or second dose of vaccines in large numbers.