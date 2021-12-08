Amid Omicron crisis, rural areas gets relief once again
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 8, 2021 10:20 PM2021-12-08T22:20:01+5:302021-12-08T22:20:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 8: In the threat of spread of Omicron variant, the rural areas in the district has heaved ...
Aurangabad, Dec 8:
In the threat of spread of Omicron variant, the rural areas in the district has heaved a sign of relief again as no corona suspect was reported positive on Wednesday. However, six suspects were reported positive in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) jurisdiction.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 8
New patients: 06 (City 06 Rural 00)
Total patients: 1,49,627
Cured - 1,45,908
Discharged today: 10 (City 06 04 rural)
Active: 73
Deaths: 3646 (01 dies on Wednesday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 8
Total Doses: 37,24,097
First Dose: 25,50,339
Second Dose: 11,73,758Open in app