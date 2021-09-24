Anganwadi workers organise funeral procession of mobile phone

Condemning the distribution of the inferior quality mobile phones to the Anganwadi workers, they organised a symbolic funeral procession of the mobile phone on Friday from AITUC Office at Khokadpura to Zilla Parishad office. Around 1000 workers participated in the procession.

The bier was decorated with flowers and a phone was kept on it. The workers chanted the slogan of Hey Ram and showered flowers on the phone.

On Thursday, the Zilla Parishad deputy CEO Prasad Mirkhale had assured the workers that these mobile phones will be repaired and returned to them. However, no action was taken in this regard on Friday. Hence, AITUC condemned and went to the Zilla Parishad on Friday. During the procession, the workers had clash with police. Later, a condolence meeting was organised in the zilla parishad premises.