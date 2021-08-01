Annabhau Sathe's birthday anniversary celebrated with excitement

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The 101st birth anniversary of Sahitya Ratna Annabhau Sathe was celebrated with enthusiasm on Sunday. Activists had been coming since morning to greet the statue of Annabhau Sathe near the district collector office. The crowd continued until noon.

Activists were outraged as the permission for cultural events near the statue was denied. The statue area was crowded with hoardings of various organizations. Vehicles and the premises were decorated with yellow flags. The community members demanded that Bharat Ratna be conferred on Annabhau Sathe. MLA Atul Save and city BJP president Sanjay Kenekar assured that the demand would be raised with the central government. MLAs Pradip Jaiswal, Haribhau Bagade, Raju Bhalerao, Subhash Pachunde, Panchshila Bhalerao of Anna Bhau Sathe Foundation, Sanjay Thokal, chief office bearer of Annabhau Sathe All Party Jayanti Utsav Mahasangh, Annabhau Sathe Jayanti Utsav Samiti chairman James Ambildhage, Founder chairman Suresh Chavan and others activists were present.

Give Bharat Ratna to Annabhau Sathe

While speaking at a function held at Misarwadi, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel said, I have sent a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi six months ago demanding a Bharat Ratna award to Annabhau Sathe. He also inaugurated a cultural hall. James Ambildhage who presided over the programme criticised the government for shifting the planned sports university in Aurangabad to Pune. He warned to agitate demanding to build this sports university in Aurangabad. Sangeeta Pachunde, Subhash Pachunde and others were present.