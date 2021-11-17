APLA provides homes to 500 plus dogs in city

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

Aurangabad Pet Lovers Association (APLA) is proving as a boon to stray animals. The association has taken the unique initiative to rescue stray animals and give them to residents through adoption. It has provided homes to more than 500 dogs in the city.

Considering the cruelty towards and accidents of the dogs and other stray animals, APLA was established to rescue and provide medication to the animals, says APLA founder Berryl Sanches.

The association was founded in 2019 and more than 500 dogs have received homes of their own in the city.

How Dogs are adopted?

APLA posts the video and photos of the puppies of the local breeds only available for adoption on social media. People chose the puppies and then take them to their homes. Before that registration certificates are given to the owners. The puppies are checked by the doctors. Food for one day is provided to the owner. They are also informed and trained about taking care of the puppies.

Health care of dogs?

The dogs have to be vaccinated (antirabies) every six months. They have to be dewormed every three months. They have to be given weekly baths. The puppies have to be given milk and cerelac while the adult dogs have to be given pedigree which contains high proteins and fibers. If the dogs are ill, they have to be taken to the veterinary doctors and administered proper medicines.

Why adopt local breed than foreign dogs?

People consider that taming foreign dogs at home is a status symbol and hence they ignore keeping ‘Desi’ dogs at home. Foreign dogs are costlier and hence the illegal breeding is on a rise. The puppies gained through illegal breeding are sold at a lower cost. Moreover, people after taking the puppies do not provide them the required high fiber diet and cool atmosphere which is possible only through ACs. This is cruelty against them. It is easier to train local dogs as they are good sniffers. Hence, we appeal to the government that they should depute local dogs in the police department and Army and train them, Sanches said.

Awareness about adopting local breeds

The cruelty against animals is on a rise. However, they do not harm people unless they are tortured. Local dogs need love and it can be done by adopting them. They provide security to houses from thieves. Many eminent persons in the city including the Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey have adopted the local dogs with the help of APLA. Awareness about adopting local dogs is created by organising camps at schools and colleges and other places.

Bablu is a family member!

A dog owner Janvi Tasamad said, “We were looking for a dog to be kept at the house. I found on the APLA group on social media that a puppy is available for adoption. I inquired about it and the volunteers guided me about the importance of adopting a local dog. I adopted Bablu, a year back and now he is one year old. He is one of the family members and we feel protected with his presence”, she said.