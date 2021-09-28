Appoint full time chairman for MSRTC

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

At present, the chairmanship of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is with the state transport minister adv Anil Parab. But due to his busy schedule, he can't give time to the corporation. Therefore, the corporation should be given a full-time chairman, demanded the Maharashtra ST Employees Congress general secretary Shrirang Barge in a press conference in Aurangabad on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters Barge said corona has had an impact on passenger numbers. Many old buses have been damaged. There is a need to buy 5,000 STs, but the corporation cannot buy them. The government is funding staff salaries, but this is a temporary relief. The state government should declare ST corporation as a department of state government. This will save about Rs 3,000 crore to be paid to the government every year through various taxes. Thus the corporation will become financially viable, demanded Barge. Dilip Singh Jagtap, James Ambildhage, Chandrakant Kakade, DA Lipane, Jagannath Dhakne, Vasant Borade, Balaji Dhepe and others were present.