Arjun, Deepti to shift from AMC zoo

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

A pair of yellow and black-striped tigers, Arjun and Deepti, housed in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) Siddharth Garden Zoo will be shifted to Pune's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park (RGZ Park), soon. Arjun is seven years old and Deepti is five years. In exchange for wildlife animals, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be getting two Neelgais. The zoo squad from Pune is expected to arrive with Neelgais on Saturday morning and while returning they will take the pair of tigers in the van. According to sources, " The AMC had sent two tigers to Pune's park in past also. The RGZ Park officials had requested the AMC to sent one more pair. Hence after the approval of the request from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), the animals are being exchanged.