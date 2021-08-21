Arogyamitra register patients, then why hold private hospitals responsible

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

The administration warns of action against private hospitals if they refuse to provide treatment under the health scheme. However Arogyamitra, who are the representative of the scheme facilitates in getting the health card and also decide whether to provide the benefit or not. Then why action is taken against the private hospitals if the patients did not get benefit of the scheme.

The hospital welfare association held a meeting at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) hall in Samarthnagar on Saturday. Issues facing private hospitals were discussed during the meeting. Initially, the online inauguration of the meeting was held by health minister Rajesh Tope. Efforts will be made to address the problems of private hospitals, said Tope. Association president Dr J T Pol, secretary Dr Atul Fade, Dr Chinmay Yerme, president of the Marathwada hospital association Dr Himanshu Gupta, adv Rameshwar Totla, Dr Jeevan Rajput, Dr Rajendra Pradhan, Dr Ulhas Kondpalle, Dr Viraj Borgaonkar, Dr Sanjay Kadam, Dr Baliram Bagal and doctors from all over the state were present at the meeting. Adv Totla provided legal guidance and Dr Pol called on private hospitals to come together and try to fight for their rights.

Same package from 2012

The health package under the scheme has been the same since 2012. The rate in the package is extremely low. Doctors in private hospitals demanded that the government should revise the rates and be aware of the problems in the scheme.

Resolution of the meeting

Representatives of the association will go to the district grievance redressal committee. It was decided that efforts would be made to solve the problems of patients, doctors and hospitals Dr Gupta said.