ASI finds medieval structure in excavation at Bibi ka Maqbara!

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has discovered a foundation of a bathroom and toilet like structure built in stone and mortar while excavating the raised platform, situated in front of the city's pride Bibi ka Maqbara. It is believed that the structure would have been built during the construction of the royal mausoleum.

The size of raised platform is 40 metres x 40 metres and is situated on the right side of the Maqbara. The ASI has deployed a team of dedicated personnel on the task of excavating a trench on September 14. When the ASI team excavated two trenches by 4-6 feet deep and after removing the debris, they discovered the structure with stone, lime mortar and bricks hailing from the medieval period. It may be noted that due to the rainy season the excavation is being done intermittently. Meanwhile, the ASI officials hope the possibility of finding more remnants and other hidden things during the task. The structures spotted will be preserved by constructing a protection wall around it, said ASI sources.

The superintending archaeologist Milan Kumar Chauley explained that the ongoing task is divided into three phases - excavation, scientific clearance and debris clearance. " We have sought permission to construct the boundary wall in the periphery of Bibi ka Maqbara. The circle initiated the task with high hopes. We are deploying 4-10 persons as per the need. So far, we have found the foundation of the bathroom and lavatory like structure. We would undertake scientific clearance if we reaches the final base of the structure. Meanwhile, the investment of time and expense required for it depends upon further findings. It would be too early to speak on the issue," said Chauley.

It may be noted that the ASI has approved an estimate to construct a new boundary wall to protect the heritage site, develop a parking bay and do other works. Earlier, the former superintending archaeologist (during 2005-09) has submitted a report to the ASI headquarter recommending to undertake excavation and had also hinted at the possibility of finding old remnants, structures and other things in the raised platform. However, the ASI could not undertake the works due to encroachments in the periphery. It could start the work only after the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) removed the encroachments recently.