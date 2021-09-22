ASI seeks police protection to reconstruct boundary wall at Bibi ka Maqbara

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

The superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Milan Kumar Chauley has sought police protection from the district collector and the commissioner of police (CP) if the neighbouring locals create any obstruction while reconstructing the damaged boundary wall by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other locals at Bibi ka Maqbara.

Chauley underlined that the damaged fencing around the monument was brought to the notice of the municipal commissioner during his visit to the heritage site in May 2021. The ASI was hoping that the AMC will construct the protection wall when things did not materialise, the circle has decided to construct on its own on October 4, 2021. The decision has been taken to prevent trespassing and securing of the site.

According to sources, " The ASI officials anticipates (or fear) that obstruction could be there by locals staying in the neighbourhood of the monument while constructing the wall. They also named the persons who could possibly create an obstruction in the correspondence to the bureaucrats."

Free BKM from hawkers

The superintending archaeologist in his letter to the CP also stated that Maqbara is the only monument that remains open till 10 pm and has the highest footfall amongst the monuments of ASI in the district. However, there is a dire need to free the heritage site from the hawkers on the approach road and in the vicinity. Hence immediate action is need of the hour, he stated.