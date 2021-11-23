ASI to introduce battery-operated buses at Ellora Caves

Lokmat News Network

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, Nov 23:

Here is good news for tourists as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) will be introducing eco-friendly buses (battery-operated buses) at the world heritage monument Ellora Caves, within a fortnight. The circle

underlined that its aim is to protect the site from the growing threat of pollution as well as encourage visitors (tourists) to visit the whole site at their convenience.

According to reliable sources, " Presently, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is operating two buses, but they run on diesel. However, the ASI has invited an Express of Interest (EOI) to start 15 non-AC and five AC

buses (in the first phase). We are seeking 7-14 seaters minibuses or golf carts. The stretch from Cave Number 1 to 34 at Ellora is 2.5 km long. It has been observed that due to long stretch and zig-zag ways approaching the groups of

caves, the group tourists (having kids, females and elderly persons) prefer to visit selected caves only. They feel tiresome and exhaust due to age in regular-season or soaring temperatures during the summer. Hence the ASI has proposed five

stoppages at Cave No - 5, 16, 24, 29 and 32. This will enable tourists to enjoy seeing the group of caves stretched from 23 to 28 by dropping at Cave No - 24 and group of caves from 30 to 34 by getting down at Cave No -32."

" Many years ago, the ASI had constructed a single pathway providing connectivity to all the caves for the convenience of tourists. Henceforth, boarding e-bus will not be mandatory. The tourists can prefer exploring the site on foot. However, if

they wish to board the bus, they will have to buy a boarding ticket from the counter, which would be separate from the ASI entry ticket window. Through one ticket, the tourists can hop on and hop out of these buses while on the campus. ASI

will make sure that the bus ticket charges are less than the entry ticket charges," said the ASI sources.

" There will be no display of advertisement on these buses. They will be pure white in colour. There will be e-charging facility provided to these buses on the campus," said the sources adding that such buses are being operated successfully at

Hampi and Agra.

Boxxxxxxxx

A stitch in time saves nine: ASI

The superintending archaeologist (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Milan Kumar Chauley confirmed the development saying the eco-friendly transportation (e-buses) at the Ellora Caves campus is the need of the hour. " The battery-operated buses causes zero pollution. We have invited an Expression of Interest (EOI). We aim at conducting a trial run and operating the e-buses on regular basis from the first fortnight of December. Our aim is to develop a pollution-free environment so

as to protect the site as well as encourage visitors (tourists) to visit the whole caves at their convenience," he pointed out.

Boxxxxxxxxxx

The Ellora Caves complex is comprised of 34 caves. The Caves Number 1-12 are Buddhist Monuments; Caves Number 13 to 29 are Hindu Monuments and Caves Number 30 to 34 are Jain Monuments. Lakhs of domestic tourists and international

tourists visit the site every year to see the stupendous stone art at the Ellora Caves.