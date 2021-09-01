ASI urge local leaders, officials to help implementing eviction drive; develop basic amenities at D'bad Fort

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

The Superintending Archaeologist (of Archaeological Survey of India, Aurangabad Circle), Milan Kumar Chawale, appealed to the local leaders to extend support in completing the works to provide basic amenities and other tourist facilities at Daulatabad Fort. The local gram panchayat and other leaders are creating an obstruction in the government work. If the situation does not improve, the ASI would initiate action on a charge of violating the ASI Act by constructing in the 100 metres periphery of the heritage structure.

While addressing the media persons at a press conference, Chawale elaborated, " The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) handed over 3 hectares and 81 R land attached to the monument (to ASI) in 2001 to provide visitors amenities and for undertaking works including fencing, landscaping etc. The ASI has possession on it and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO, Maharashtra) has allocated Rs 1.06 crore for construction of boundary wall upon it, in March 2014."

He claimed, " The ASI constructed the boundary wall, but some of the locals during lockdown period encroached inside the fenced area by setting up temporary shops. The area is a parking lot near the entrance of the fort. These shopkeepers turned down the ASI's request to vacate the land. The sarpanch and other local leaders stressed that this 'gaothan' land of gram panchayat and the agreement or handing over of the land to ASI was done without taking the villagers into confidence."

It is learnt that these shopkeepers had also filed a suit in the Civil Court in February 2021 praying not to remove their shops till the alternate arrangement is given in the same premises and refrain ASI from removing their shops.

When the officers concerned reached to remove the encroachment, they (alleged shopkeepers) observed 'Thiyya Andolan'. Besides, a large number of people gathered at the site. The ASI, therefore, called on its eviction drive following the obstruction. Later on, around 25 persons filed a suit in the court and the hearing upon it will be held on September 23, 2021. The local public representatives and other administration concerned should come forward and help the ASI in resolving the issue, appealed the superintending archaeologist (SA).

It is learnt that the ASI has already started development work with fenced area for tourists like toilets, drinking water arrangements, booking counter, publication counter etc. and also running parking facility. The shops built in the area are causing hindrances in the work, disturbance in vehicle parking, obstructing the view of the monument and giving an ugly environment to the very entrance. The ASI grieved that the gram panchayat is a government body, but it is stating that it had allotted the land to run the shops and is also collecting money from them illegally.