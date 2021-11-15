ASI Yusuf passes away

Aurangabad, Nov 15:

An assistant sub-inspector in the MT section at Aurangabad Rural Police, Shaikh Muhammed Yusuf (resident of Ganesh Colony) has died of prolonged illness, recently. He was 57.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Alamgir Masjid on Wednesday (Nov 10), while the burial took place in a graveyard near Azad Chowk on the same day evening.

He is survived by a wife, two daughters and one son.