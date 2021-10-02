Attachment to rain news

Nearly 3 to 4 feet of water seeped into the houses at Noor Colony in the town hall area at 4 am. As a result, there was a commotion among the citizens. Mukhtar Sheikh, a social worker in the area, called the fire department. Citizens were then evacuated. In the morning, after the water from the nearby nallah receded, the water inside the houses in the colony decreased. However, rainwater entered Noor Colony three times in the last month. Ward officer Sanjay Suradkar also visited the spot in the morning.

Wall collapse in Barudgar Nala

A wall of a house collapsed near Barudgar nala. But there were no casualties reported. The municipal officials conducted a spot inspection in the evening.

Not much flooding in Kham river

Despite heavy rains, there were no reports of heavy flooding in Kham river. However, the Sukhna river was immensely flooded. Municipal officials feared that Hilal colony, Jalal colony may have gone under water. Municipal officials and employees inspected in the morning. However, not much water was seen.

Bio medical waste, blood on street

Residents near Bhadkalgate on Saturday afternoon noticed blood flowing on the road from a nearby drainage line. This caused a commotion among the residents. The matter was immediately reported to the municipal officials. Ward officer A Suradkar started inspection of the connections on the drainage line. It was noticed that a drainage line from the dialysis department of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was connected to the main line of the municipal corporation. The line was then washed with a jetting machine. Medical gloves and blood were seen at the spot.

Incoming calls to the fire department

04.13 am - Rain water enters several houses in Noor Colony in the Town Hall area.

04.25 am - Water enters the house of Vishwanath Rajput at Naralibagh.

07.35 am - Residents ask for help in Naregaon area.

11.35 am - Water in the basement of Deogiri bank near Vivekanand College.

11.40 am - Water in the basement of a house on Jalgaon road.

01.00 pm - Water enters houses in Kamdhenu society, Ambedkarnagar.

01.50 pm - Water floods the basement of Tulja Bhavani apartment in Mayur Park.

02.30 pm - Water in the basement of Rajgruh residence near Little Flower High School.