Attempt made to poison man over land deal

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

An attempt to poison a man was made at the open space of Renukamata Mandir on July 3 over a land deal dispute.

Following court orders, a case was registered with Satara Police Station against ten persons, including Sudhir Sadavarte (32), Sahil Sadavarte.

According to details, the complainant Sanjay Vasant Rathod (32, Pardardi Tanda, currently resident of Deolai) and the accused are acquainted with each other.

The accused had done a land deal with the father-in-law of Sanjay Rathod. There was a dispute between the accused and the complainant during the dealing.

Rathod and Sadavarte brothers met near the arch of Renukamata Mandir on Beed bypass at 12 noon on July 3.

The complainant was called to the nearby open space where eight persons were already sitting. Sudhir made Sanjay drink liquor. Later, another accused Sahil try to kill him by poisoning Sanjay.

He was admitted to a private hospital. The incident was taken on the records of Satara Police, but the case was not registered. Sanjay Rathod approached the court, which directed police to register a case of a murder attempt and probe it. The case was registered and PSI Gore is probing the matter.