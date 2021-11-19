Aurangabad couple dies in accident in Tuljapur

Aurangabad, Nov 19:

A couple from the city going for a marriage ceremony with their son died on the spot as the speeding car lost control and dashed on a tree near Gandhora Pati in Tuljapur tehsil on Friday at around 8.30 am. The son sustained serious injuries. The deceased have been identified as Sachin Bhavsar (40) and Rani Sachin Bhavsar (34, Garkheda, Aurangabad).

The Bhavsar family was going in a car (MH 20 CS 0670) to attend a marriage ceremony at Umarga via Tuljapur route on Friday morning. However, the car dashed a mango tree along the road near Gandhori Pati in Tuljapur tehsil. Sachin and Rani died on the spot and their son Sarvadnya Sachin Bhavsar (13) sustained severe injuries.

After receiving the information Gandhora police Patil Gajendra Konale called an ambulance and rushed the injured to the sub-district hospital at Tuljapur. After giving the first aid to Sarvadnya, he was sent to Solapur for further treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the primary health centre at Salgara for post mortem, the sources said.