Auto driver stabbed on refusing to drop goon during midnight

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

Jinsi police have arrested a youth, who stabbed an autorickshaw driver with a sharp-edged knife, on Thursday midnight. The injured auto driver is undergoing treatment in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

It is learnt that the auto driver from Naregaon, Shaikh Ayaz Shaikh Ahmed (25) was collecting wooden waste lying in front of furniture shops for the bonfire, at Azad Chowk on Thursday at 12.30 am. In the meantime, Farhan Farooq Shaikh (30, Baijipura) arrived and told the driver to drop him at Baijipura. The driver refused. Farhan got angry and started abusing the driver. He took out the knife and stabbed Ayaz in the chest. Hearing his screams, the pedestrians and others standing at the Chowk came to see him. They rushed him to the nearest private hospital. In the meantime, Jinsi police have also arrived at the spot and detained Farhan. The injured driver was shifted to GMCH after some time. Acting upon the complaint lodged by driver's relative Shaikh Sharukh Shaikh Yusuf, the police has registered an offence of fatal attack. When produced in the court today, the judiciary awarded police custody remand (PCR) till August 22. PI Rajesh Mayekar and PSI Harun Shaikh are investigating the case.

The deputy commissioner of police Deepak Girhe and ACP Nishikant Bhujbal and other officials visited the spot for inspection. The seniors gave necessary instruction and we are investigating the case accordingly, said the police inspector Vyankatesh Kendre.