Automobile shop gutted in fire

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The Navjeen Distributors and Engineering Automobile Shop at Anand Plaze opposite Amarpreet Chowk caught fire on Thursday night while articles to the tune of lakhs of rupees were gutted. The Cidco Fire Brigade gained control over the fire after the strenuous efforts for two and a half hours.

Dhananjay Vyankatesh Deshpande and Nikhil Paul are the owners of this shop. On Friday at around 12.30 am, the shop caught fire. The Cidco fire brigade led by Vijay Rathod and including Jawans Ramesh Sonawane, Abdul Hamid, and others rushed to the spot and gained control over the fire at around 4.30 am. Padampura Fire Brigade including Laxman Kolhe, Deepak Gadekar, Tushar Taur, Mahendra Khotkar, Jagdish Salambad and others also went to the spot.

A case has been registered at the Osmanpura police station. The owners have claimed that they have incurred losses to the tune of Rs 1.75 crores in the fire.