Awareness session on Cyber Security on Oct 23

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) along with the cyber crime branch of commissionerate of police has organised an awareness session on 'Cyber Security' in association on October 23 at 4 pm at CMIA hall, Bajaj Bhavan.

Cyber crime PI Gautam Patare along with other officials will be present to address and guide the participants during this session. He will speak on the precautionary measures to be taken in view of the increased digital transactions. Secretary Satish Lonikar said that this workshop will be immensely beneficial in view of the increasing cyber crimes now a days. The members of the industries, business and trade should attend the session and also depute their participants for the workshop.