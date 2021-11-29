B Pharm admissions schedule revised; provisional merit list released

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SECTC) revised the admission schedule for Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm) for the academic year 2021-22.

The Cell released the provisional merit list on Sunday evening. The online registration and uploading documents were carried out up to November 23. The documents verification and confirmation of application were done till November 24. The CET Cell announced a provisional merit list yesterday.

As per the revised schedule, Pharmacy course aspirants can submit grievances about the list up to December first. After clearing grievances, the final merit list will be released on December 3.

The candidates will be allowed to fill and confirm the option form for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I between December 4 and 6. The seats will be provisionally allotted on December 8 for the first round.

Box

*Names of candidates who put incorrect percentile withheld*

The SCETC withheld the names of the candidates who put incorrect percentile of their NEET result in the application formed. The aspirants were instructed to correct the details till November 28, (5 pm). Those who have not corrected their details, their names did not figure in the merit list.