Babasaheb got the answer for conversion in Buddhism

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The answer to the question of why conversion was found only in Buddhism. Hence Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar accepted Buddhism after a lot of study, asserted vice-principal of M P Law college and renowned thinker Shrikishan N Morey on Thursday.

He was speaking on the topic 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Dhamma Chakra Anupravartan and its aspects'. Senior lecturer Kishor Dongre presided over the programme held at the auditorium of the college. Morey further said, there are no castes in Buddhism. Dr Babasaheb faced severe casteism in his early days. Dhamma tells the way to liberation from suffering. Changes are happening today not because of reservation, but because of Dhamma.

Many backward castes do not seem to have made progress as they did not accept Buddhism. In the introductory, prof Sanjay Moon said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar initiated the Buddha Dhamma as a necessity of the movement and started a bloodless revolution all over the world. Vice president of Bodhisattva Pratishthan Dr Archana Ganveer informed about the organization. Principal Dr Pramod Herode, Yashwant Khadse, TP Tayde, Ramesh Dandge, Chandrakant Ganveer, Vasant Borkar, prof Pragya Salve and others were present.