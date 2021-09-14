Bamu postpones presentation for Ph D admissions

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday evening postponed the dates of the Ph D presentation to be given before Research and Recognition Committee (RRC).

It may be noted that thousands of Ph D research aspirants have been waiting for the past few months to give a presentation.

The university prepared the list of those candidates who have online registered and submitted a hard copy of the application.

The announcement of candidates and the schedule of presentation for 11 subjects, including

Commerce, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Food Technology and Electronics Engineering, was made in the first week of this month. The presentation of research proposals was to be conducted from September 15 to 18. The presentation was postponed until further notice.

Meanwhile, various student unions, including Republican Vidyarthi Sena, Panthers Republican Vidyarthi Aghade and Dr Ambedkar Teachers Association, took an objection to the candidates' category-wise list and presentation schedule.

A delegation of the students' unions submitted a memorandum to the administration, demanding to release registration number-wise candidates list.

“There is a possibility of partiality in allotting marks during the presentation because of the category-wise candidates' list. So, the list should be withdrawn immediately,” the students' unions leaders said. Dr Kishor Wagh, Sachin Nikam, Atul Kamble and others were present.