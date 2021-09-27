Bamu to seek permission to start actual classes

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will seek permission from the district administration to start the actual classes.

It may be noted higher education minister held a meeting with vice-chancellors recently. The minister, during his city visit, instructed the university to submit the proposal to the district collector for starting actual classes. Bamu will submit the proposal to the district collector in the next two days.

The Higher Education Department will take a final decision after consulting with Chief Minister and State Disaster Management.

The admission process in the university department will be done through a centralised admission process (CAP) from October 1.

The result of B A and B Com were already released while the B Sc result is likely to be announced on September 28. The registration process has begun for the admissions in the department.

The admission process will commence from October 1. Some colleges sought date extension for the admissions. The university will give an extension to their date.