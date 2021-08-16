Bamu’s departments & syllabus to be restructured: VC Yeole

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole said that departments and syllabus would be restructured in view of the implementation of ‘New Education Policy (NEP).’

He was speaking in the flag hoisting ceremony organised in front of the administrative building on Independence Day.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryvanshi, deans and statutory officers were present.

VC Dr Yeole said that the NEP, which would bring many changes in the education field, would be implemented soon.

He said that the changes included education mother tongue, interdisciplinary approach, preference for research and innovation. The VC said that all the departments in the city and sub-centre, syllabus and students strength would be restructured in the backdrop of NEP.

“The intake of those courses which are in demand would be increased.

A review would be held after holding a meeting with department heads. Some of the departments would be merged,” he added.

Deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Dhanashree Mahajan, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, management council members Dr Sachin Deshmukh and Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Mustajeeb Khan and others were present. Suresh Pardeshi conducted the proceedings. Teaching and non-teaching members were present for the event.