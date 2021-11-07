BAMUTA demands to solve teachers problems

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Postgraduate Teachers Association (BAMUTA) demanded that the pending problems of university teachers should be solved.

In a memorandum submitted to Higher and Technical Education Minister, Association president Dr R R Deshmukh stated the vacant posts of teachers in the different departments should be filled immediately as it affecting study of students.

The other demands included increasing the retirement of professors up to 65 years as per the

guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC), implementing old pension scheme to the teachers who joined service after November 2015, releasing pending arrears of promoted teachers and making subjects-Environment and Computer-compulsory on school and college levels.

Dr R R Deshmukh, Dr Ram Chavan, Amol Khandagale and B N Dole have signed the memorandum.