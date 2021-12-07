Bank employees strike on December 16 and 17

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

If you have any bank related activities this month, it will be worthwhile to schedule them now as the nationalized banks will be closed on December 16 and 17. Clearing work with bank branches will also be closed. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a nationwide strike call over the Center's bank privatization policy.

The Central government is planning to amend banking laws to facilitate privatization of two PSU banks. The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, will be introduced during the winter session and is expected to bring down the minimum government holding in the PSBs from 51 per cent to 26 per cent. Banking workers have been outraged over the proposed act. Bank employees across the country have strongly opposed the bill and have planned a two day strike as a mark of protest.

All bank organizations to join the strike

All banking organizations under the banner of the UFBU will join the strike. As a result, more than 2,500 officers and employees of all the nationalized banks in Aurangabad will participate in this strike, hence the operations of all government banks in the district will be closed. ATMs, online transactions will continue, but ATMs are likely to run dry.