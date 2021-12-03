Bank employees to participate in agitation at Azad Maidan

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

The Central government is moving banking law, Amendment bill in the present session of the parliament thus to pursue its announcement of privatization of two public sector Banks. The United form of Bank Unions (UFBU) has opposed the privatization of public sector banks and has given a call for agitations in all state capitals.

The UFBU Maharashtra state committee has organized agitation on December 4 at 10 am at Azad Maidan Mumbai, wherein members from the various bank unions from the city will also participate. The UFBU has already given a call for two days nationwide strike on December 17 and 18, 2021 in which all employees and officers from all public and private sector banks, regional rural Banks will be participating, informed convenor Devidas Tuljapurkar.