Banyan tree falls on running car

Jalna Road is the busiest road in the city. There are several old Banyan trees along the road between Dhoot Hospital and Sanjaynagar. During the expansion of Jalna Road, these trees were not cut, but the branches fell on the road frequently.

Rahul Joshi, a resident of Shashtrinagar was going in his car on Thursday afternoon on Jalna Road. Suddenly, he saw an old Banyan tree fell on the road and tried to stop the car by applying breaks, but the tree collapsed on his car until then. The car was buried under the trunk and branches of the tree, but the driver was saved.

On receiving the information, Cidco MIDC police officers and employees, traffic PI Kailas Deshmane, PSI Mahadev Gaikwad and others rushed to the spot. The traffic going from Mukundwadi to Chikalthana was obstructed. The fire brigade Jawans cleared the tree from the road and regularized the traffic.