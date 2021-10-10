Bengalis gear up to celebrate Durga puja in city

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The Bengali Association, Aurangabad will be celebrating the 45th Shri Durga Puja from October 11 to October 15 at Sagar Lawns, API Corner, Jalna road. Owing to the ongoing covid pandemic, the celebrations will be almost symbolic and to be performed as per covid protocol as per guidelines.

Giving more information, general secretary Prabirkumar Ghosh said that the eco-friendly goddess idol has arrived from Hyderabad. All rituals will be followed as per Bengali panjika. The Durga Puja will begin from Monday by ‘Ghat Sthapana’ followed by ‘Naba Patrika Snan’ on the auspicious day of Maha Saptami. Main attraction will be the Sandhi Puja between Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami. Vijaya Dashmi will be celebrated on October 15 and immersion also will be done maintaining government guidelines. Association president Pritish Chatterjee, puja committee chairman Arun Kumar Sengupta, vice president and Kali Bari committee chairman Ratankumar Bhowmick, Jt secretary AK Panja, treasurer Gagan Bannerjee and other members have appealed all association members to follow all rules and regulations during celebrations.

Darshan timing

Visitors and pilgrims will be allowed for only darshan from October 13 to14 maintaining covid norms from 11.00 am to 8.00 pm and darshan will be allowed on Dussehra between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Masks will be compulsory for all.