Bhagwat Dhole gets Ph D in Music

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 6, 2021 09:40 PM2021-09-06T21:40:01+5:302021-09-06T21:40:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D upon Bhagwat Lahubuva Dhole in Music.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Marathwadyaltil Warkari Sampradayatil Sangitik Drishtine Chikitsak Adhyan’ under the guidance of Dr Bhojraj Choudhary, research guide and former joint director of the higher education department.

