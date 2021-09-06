Bhagwat Dhole gets Ph D in Music

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D upon Bhagwat Lahubuva Dhole in Music.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Marathwadyaltil Warkari Sampradayatil Sangitik Drishtine Chikitsak Adhyan’ under the guidance of Dr Bhojraj Choudhary, research guide and former joint director of the higher education department.