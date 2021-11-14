Bhalerao’s goal was never personal hopes: Dr Nadkarni

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

“Anant Bhalerao’s goal was never of personal hopes and hence he continued his grand work with his broader goals”, opined psychiatrist and litterateur Dr Anand Nadkarni.

Dr Nadkarni was conferred the prestigious Anant Bhalerao Memorial Award instituted by Anant Bhalerao Prathisthan at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha in Marathwada Sahitya Parishad premises on Sunday. The president of the Prathisthan Madhukar Muley conferred the award including memento, citation and Rs 50,000 cash.

Former Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar, litterateur Dr Sudhir Rasal, Sanjeev Kulkarni, Dr Savita Panat, Savita Nadkarni and others were present on the dais. Initially, a book ‘Kaivalyadnyani’ was released.

Nadkarni said, Bhalerao was compassionate. He opposed the renaming of the university. When the agitators took a morcha for the renaming. He confronted the morcha and politely convinced agitators about the intellect of Dr Ambedkar and the reasons of his opposition to the renaming. The agitators then returned calmly, he said.

Dr Nadkarni said that people understood the importance of mental health during the corona period. The amount of work he had done for the awareness of mental health in the past 30 years was done by this virus in just one and a half years, he said.