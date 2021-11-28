Bharat Mata Mandir waiting for visitors, tourists

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

Bharat Mata Mandir which was constructed at Tilaknagar has been waiting for the visitors and tourists. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation built Marathwada’s first-ever Bharat Mata Mandir in 1999 to make acquainted the new generation with the great leaders who sacrificed their lives to free India from British clutches. The Mandir which has portraits of the freedom fighters with brief information about them has been waiting for the tourists and history lovers.

The magnificent idol of Bharat Mata which was installed in the middle of the temple attracts the attention of all. Pictures of 100 martyrs of the country have been placed around this idol. No publicity of this temple, which keeps the memory of freedom fighters alive, is declining, is done. So, neither tourist tourists nor the general public knows much about it.

On reading about Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna, Umaji Naik, Mangal Pandey, Thakur Biser Singh, Hukumchand Jain, Pt Shyamji Krishna Verma, Lala Lajpat Rai, Thakur Roshan Singh, Babasaheb Nargundkar, Rango Bapuji Gupte, Rani Laxmibai, Tatya Tope, Nanasaheb Peshwa, Shrimant Raosaheb Peshwa and Bahadur Shah Zafar, youths are made acquainted with the glorious freedom struggle.

The entry is free at Mandir for all from 10 am to 6 pm. All are given free admission to this Bharat Mata temple in Tilaknagar. The temple is open from 10 am to 6 pm.