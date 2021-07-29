Bhaskar Pere to appear on 'Kon Honaar Crorepati'

Aurangabad, July 29:

Former Sarpanch of Adarsh Patoda village Bhaskar Pere Patil, will be appearing on Sony TV Marathi reality show 'Kon Honaar Crorepati.' The show will be aired on Sony Marathi channel on Saturday at 9 pm.

Pere has implemented various innovative initiatives through public participation in Patoda village. These initiatives have been acknowledged in the country and abroad. The Patoda Gram Panchayat has received hundreds of awards including the President's Award. Taking note of the work, he has been invited for the reality show 'Kon Honaar Crorepati.' The channel team visited Patoda village on July 16 and 17 and interacted with villagers and GP members about various activities and filmed the development works. Pere then shot for the show on July 19. Famous cine actor Sachin Khedkar, hosting the show, had a chat with Pere.