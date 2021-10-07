Bhombe transferred as chief officer KMC

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

the assistant commissioner (solid waste management) of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Nandkishore Bhombe, has been transferred as the chief officer of Kannad Municipal Council (KMC), stated the order issued by the state Urban Development Department (UDD).

Bhombe has also been given additional responsibility as chief officer of Gangapur Municipal Council (GMC).

The commissioner and administrator of AMC A K Pandey have relieved Bhombe from the services of the AMC, today afternoon. As reported earlier, the Bhombe was transferred to AMC by the state government on a deputation basis in the year 2018-19.

Earlier, the Bhombe was transferred as chief officer of Bhokardhan Municipal Council in August 2020. However, the AMC commissioner did not relieve him as important responsibilities relating to solid waste management (like setting up garbage processing plants) were assigned to him.