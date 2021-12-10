Big defaulters will become owners of nationalized banks

Devidas Tuljapurkar: 'Jansunwai' to be held against Banking Law Amendment Bill

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

The central government will table the 'Banking Law Amendment Bill 2021' in the winter session. If the bill is passed, some of the Public Sector Banks (PSB) will be privatized. Devidas Tuljapurkar, coordinator of United Forum Bank union (UFBU), warned that the big entrepreneurs who have defaulted on bank loans will be the owners, which will be a threat to the deposits of the common man.

In order to create awareness among the people against the Banking Law Amendment Bill 2021, a Jansunwai (public hearing) will be held in 10 cities of the state on behalf of UFBU. It is being launched from Aurangabad on Saturday. On the occasion, Tuljapurkar said that all the PSBs have made huge profits this year. Still, the central government is bringing a banking amendment bill in the winter session. This will pave the way for privatization of three public sector banks, as stated by the finance minister in the previous budget. If the opposition opposes the bill, the ruling party members will create commotion and will pass the bill. Given this past experience, there is no alternative but to hold a public hearing to create public opposition to the bill, he added.

Today is the first public hearing

The first public hearing in the state against the Banking Law Amendment Bill is being held in the city on Saturday on behalf of the UFBU. It will start at 10.30 am at Mahasul Prabodhini