Bird week celebrated in district

Aurangabad, Nov 14:

The government of Maharashtra announced ‘Bird Week’ between November 5 and 12. The Aurangabad forest department and honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishore Pathak celebrated the week by organising awareness programmes regarding birds in the surrounding forest areas.

Maharashtra government is celebrating this week since last year to mark the birthdays of bird expert Maruti Chitampalli on November 5 and ornithologist Dr Salim Ali on November 12.

Dr Pathak and Mr Rajesh Thombre from Jalgaon arranged bird watching walk at Gautala wildlife sanctuary. In all, 15 species of birds including Shikra, Falcons, White eye eagles, Kingfisher, Drongo, Flycatchers and others were spotted.

Slideshows and webinars were organised at Jayakwadi, Gautala, Jalna and Sillod forest areas. Dr Pathak informed about various aspects of the birds and species found in these areas. The bird watchers have appealed the people not to polute the atmosphere so that the bird can be preserved.