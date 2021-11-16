Birth anniversary of Maulana Azad celebrated at MCE

Aurangabad, Nov 16:

The birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was celebrated at Marathwada College of Education (MCE) on Tuesday. Incharge Principal Dr Naveed Us Saher presided over the programme which commenced with the recitation of Quran by Abdul Rahim.

Dr Shaikh Shakeel, Dr Shaikh Subhan and Khan Waheeda and three students shared their thoughts on the life, personality and, journalism and vision of Maulana Azad.

Dr Shaikh Imran, Dr Kaniz Fatima and Dr Talat Nasir were present on the stage.

Dr Naveed Us Saher said the founder president of the educational society late Dr Rafiq Zakaria was inspired by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's ideas of secular and Hindu-Muslim unity in our nation.

“He (Dr Zakaria) also named the educational society after him. Today, the two personalities are the inspiration for all of us,” he said. All the teachers MCE and students were present. Khatik Abdul Rahim conducted the programme while Dr Sohail Zakiuddin proposed a vote of thanks.