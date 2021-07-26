BJP activists agitate at Jawaharnagar police station

Aurangabad, July 26:

The BJP officials agitated at the Jawaharnagar police station, demanding stern action against the attackers of the BJP’s OBC Cell city president Govind Kendre here on Monday. The agitatrators withdrew the agitation when PI Sanjay Patil registered the statement of the victim Kendre and assured the agitators to register a case in this regard soon.

BJP officials Anil Makariye, Bapu Ghadamode, Madhuri Adwant, Jalinder Shendge, Mahesh Raut, Manish Bhansali, Savita Kulkarni, and other activists were present.

The Shivsena and Yuva Sena activists allegedly beat the BJP OBC Cell city chief, Govind Kendre, over the dispute of distribution of tokens at the Vijaynagar - Mehernagar vaccination centre on Monday. Former deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal and Kendre’s supporters had a dispute at the vaccination centre over distributing the token for vaccination.

Janjal then took Kendre to cabinet minister Sandeepan Bhumbre’s office in the Garkheda area to resolve the issue through discussion. Kendre went with Janjal in front of his wife and nephew from the centre in the car. However, Kendre was beaten up there, as mentioned in a complaint lodged at the Jawaharnagar police station by Dhiraj Kendre. Later, Kendre was admitted to a private hospital, the BJP sources said. Janjal claimed that he has not beaten Kendre. All the incident was captured in the CCTV footage in the office of minister Bhumbre. When Kendre was being beaten, he was in the car. When he saw Kendre falling, he immediately took him to a private hospital, Janjal said.

MLC Ambadas Danve said that the Shiv Sena activists had not beaten Kendre. The BJP is making a false allegation and trying to pressurize the police. The BJP officials were taking all the tokens at the vaccination centre, hence the Shiv Sena activists had gone there to question it. Kendre was not beaten, but he fell down as he fainted, he said.

BJP City president Sanjay Kenekar said that the BJP official was beaten up by taking him to the office of a Shiv Sena minister. It is a cowardly act, and we condemn it. The BJP activists are working strenuously at the vaccination centres to help the people. They are getting an enormous response from the people for their service, which was not tolerated by Shiv Sena officials, he said.