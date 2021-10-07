BJP celebrates opening of temples

Aurangabad, Oct 7:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the opening of temples on Thursday by cleaning the Gajanan Maharaj temple premises. The premises was abuzz with the chanting of shankhnaad, aarti and bhajans. A deepotsav was organised in the evening.

Party members claimed that the BJP's Shankhnaad agitation for opening temples was a success, but also criticized the government for delaying the opening of temples despite repeated demands. union minister for state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Atul Save, state vice president Basavaraj Mangrule, state secretary Pravin Ghuge, city president Sanjay Kenekar, Bapu Ghadamode, spiritual front coordinator Sanjay Joshi performed the Aarti. Raju Shinde, Jalindar Shendge, Madhuri Advanth, Dayaram Basayye and others were present.