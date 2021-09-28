BJP leaders hope to have Mayor in AMC

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

“Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections will be fought with full force for the city's development.

Candidates will be fielded in all the wards. The party workers should be in touch on booth level, from house to house,” said BJP leaders in the BJP office-bearers meeting held at Kulswamini Mangalkaryala on Tuesday.

The local leaders also tried to remove the confusion among the party workers. They hoped that BJP would have its own Mayor in AMC, this time around.

BJP city unit president Sanjay Kenekar, State general secretary MLA Atul Save guided the office-bearers in the meeting.

The leaders said that the city has many problems today because of those who gave 14 Mayors here. Kenekar alleged that the city was in a pitiable condition due to embezzlement of public money.

State vice president Basavaraj Mangrule, its secretary Praveen Ghuge, District General Secretary Sameer Rajurkar, Shivaji Dandge, Rajesh Mehta, Raju Shinde, Amruta Palodkar, Anil Makariye, Sanjay Joshi, Shirish Boralkar, Jalindar Shendge, Dilip Thorat, Madhuri Advant, Arun Palve and other activists and office bearers were present in the meeting.

The city received funding during the tenure of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Therefore, roads, drainage, smart city bus system have been set up in the city.

The waste problem has also been solved during the BJP Government tenure.

Maha Vikas Aghadi Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did nothing to help the city. MLA Save alleged that Uddhav Thackeray was not aware of the development of the city.

He appealed to the people to expose hypocritical government and politicians.